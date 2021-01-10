Constable Conroy Miller of the Annotto bay Police Station, receives the Icons Trophy from medical practitioner Dr Alekya Daram, after he was chosen as the station's Policeman of the Year earlier in January.

Constable Miller, who has so far served for five years in the constabulary, was lauded by his peers as a hard-working individual who pays keen attention to detail, respects people, and observes the law with precision. The presentation was made at the station on Monday, January 4.

(Photo: HG Helps)