Political analyst Derek Ramsamooj released from custody in Suriname

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) – Trinidad-based regional political analyst, Derek Ramsamooj has been released from custody in Suriname even as the authorities continue to probe activities at the Surinamese Post Savings Bank (SPSB).

Ramsamooj, 59, who had been in custody since October 6, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that while he had been released from custody, he was not granted permission to leave the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.

“They have my computers, phone and passport,” he said, adding that his priority now was to ensure that he gets back to health.”

Ramsamooj, a “diabetic”, had threatened to go on a hunger strike after claiming that the authorities have given no indication as to why he had been detained.

He added that no charges have been laid against him and he was looking forward to a trial, as this would indicate what were the reasons behind his detention.

He said he understood that under the laws of Suriname a person can be held for more than 100 days while police carry out investigations.

Ramsamooj, who has worked for political parties in the Caribbean including Jamaica, Guyana, Grenada, St Lucia and St Kitts-Nevis, was told by Suriname police on October 6 that they wanted a statement or evidence to support an inquiry into operations at the SPSB.

Suriname is a signatory to the Inter American Convention on Human Rights that states in part that no one shall be subject to arbitrary arrest or imprisonment.

It also states that anyone who is detained shall be informed of the reasons for his detention and shall be promptly notified of the charge or charges against him.