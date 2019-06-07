Political reps pleased with Junction crime meeting

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Assurances by Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and National Security Minister Horace Chang have left political representatives in St Elizabeth South Eastern confident of improved security in and around that constituency's main town, Junction.

Following three high-profile armed robberies in Junction in recent weeks, Anderson and Chang toured the town recently then participated in a packed late-evening meeting with business and community leaders.

“I now feel confident that the necessary resources will be made available to the Junction police to fight crime,” ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Eastern Frank Witter told the Jamaica Observer.

Witter said assurances were made at the meeting for additional police cars and personnel to be assigned to Junction; that the fast-growing farm-based town would be included on the security surveillance JamaicaEye programme; and that police will be more “strategic” in terms of increasing vehicular and foot patrols on a daily basis, “including Sundays”, rather than focusing only on main shopping days.

“We feel more confident now that they understand the issues,” Witter said in reference to the security officials.

Witter and Councillor Cetany Holness (JLP, Junction Division) applauded business operators and residents of Junction for turning out in large numbers to interact with Chang and Anderson and air their grouses.

Holness, who had previously made a public appeal for more police personnel in Junction, noted that among the issues raised was for a “suitable, properly equipped” police station to be built in the town.

Currently, the Junction police are accommodated on rented premises.

As he has done on occasions at meetings of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Holness also complained about what he said was the failure of the justice system to do “due diligence” before allowing accused men to take up residence in St Elizabeth, on being granted bail.

He alleged that “strangers” accused of committing serious crimes in other parishes often tell judges that they have relatives in St Elizabeth. Without proper checks being done, such people are often allowed to come to live in St Elizabeth while out on bail, said Holness.

“What they do, they come and rent a house, then they come out at night and find out everything about the area, so that they are able to carry on with their criminal lifestyle,” Holness said.

The councillor also said the police needed to deal with one of the main avenues for criminals entering and exiting St Elizabeth — through an isolated, little-used coast road via Gut River in southern Manchester.

“Everybody know that's a main route for criminals — something should be done about it,” Holness said.

The councillor said he had also appealed at the meeting for a traffic light system to be installed in the busy, fast-growing town to facilitate greater order.

