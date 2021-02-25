Politicians have until March 2 to submit final disclosure reports for Sept election
REGISTERED political parties and candidates who contested the September 3, 2020 General Election are required to submit their final disclosure reports by March 2, 2021.
Two registered political parties and 139 candidates, including independent candidates, are expected to present final disclosure reports, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica said yesterday.
Under the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016, the final disclosure report outlining all election expenses and contributions received between August 11, 2020 and March 1, 2021, along with any other applicable declarations, must be filed with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica within the specified time frame. Additionally, the campaign period expenditure report from registered political parties, having contested the election, is also due on March 2, 2021.
“Every candidate and political party must make declarations in the prescribed form, presenting same with the necessary supporting documents, to include copies of bills, descripts of service, invoices and receipts for contributions and expenses during the reporting period. If there were no election-related expenses or contributions received by a candidate during the reporting period, this should be declared by the candidate in the final disclosure report,” said the Electoral Commission in a release yesterday.
“The applicable submissions must be submitted to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, c/o the Registrar of Political Parties, 16 Red Hills Road, Kingston 10.
“All accountable individuals and parties are urged to comply with the requirements of the election campaign financing legislation. Any person or entity failing to file the applicable submissions will be subject to penalties and sanctions listed in the law and its governing regulations,” said the commission.
