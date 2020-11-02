Poll finds most J'cans want a Biden win

Just under 60 per cent of Jamaicans polled want Democratic party candidate Joe Biden to win tomorrow's presidential election in the United States.

The finding is from a survey of Jamaicans' attitudes toward a variety of issues conducted for the Jamaica National Group by Johnson Survey Research, the company founded by veteran pollster Bill Johnson.

The poll was conducted October 29 to 31 among 1,000 Jamaicans islandwide and has a sampling error of plus or minus three per cent.

Johnson said when his team of researchers asked how much attention people have been paying to the US election, 46 per cent answered “not really much”; 30 per cent said they were paying “some attention, but not much”; 14 per cent indicated that they were paying a “great deal” of attention, while 10 per cent responded “don't know”.

When asked which of the two candidates for the office of president — Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump — they would most like to see win the White House, 58 per cent said Biden, seven per cent said Trump, and 35 per cent were undecided.

Trump, who won the presidency in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, is seeking a second four-year term and has been campaigning largely on the performance of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he has been taking a lot of flak from Democrats for his handling of the pandemic, which has infected just over nine million Americans and resulted in over 230,000 deaths, as well as his response to growing social unrest in the country.

Traditionally, the US elections have stirred interest in Jamaica, given that many people here have relatives or friends living in America.

Yesterday, The Associated Press ( AP) reported that with more than 91 million votes already cast, Trump and Biden are out of time to reshape the race. Instead, they're focusing on their base and making sure that any potential supporters have either already voted or plan to do so in person tomorrow.

For Biden, that means paying close attention to black voters who are a critical part of the coalition he needs to build to win. His team is confident in his standing with women, college-educated voters and suburbanites.

Biden's campaign must now ensure that voters of colour show up in force to support him, which will be especially critical in fiercely competitive states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Yesterday, Republicans were working to downplay any concerns that health risks will keep some of their voters home, after Democrats heavily promoted mail-in and early in-person balloting to their voters.

According to the AP, Republicans are counting on a huge election day turnout among their supporters to offset the big leads in early voting among Democrats in states that are pivotal to the presidential race.

Question:

As you know, there's going to be an election for president of the United States in another week or so; how much attention have you been paying to the US election — a great deal; some, but not much;or not really much at all?



Answers:

Great Deal 14%

Some – But Not Much 30%

Not Really Much 46%

Don't Know 10%



Question:

Which of the two candidates for president would you most like to see win the election — Donald Trump the Republican, or Joe Biden the Democrat?



Answers:

Joseph Biden 58%

Donald Trump 7%

Undecided 35%



