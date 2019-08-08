Pollster Bill Johnson predicts decisive victory for St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party

A recent survey conducted by pollster Bill Johnson is showing the Opposition St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party winning six out of the eight seats if an election had been called around June-July 2019.

According to the poll, 48 per cent of the people questioned feel that Dr Denzil Douglas, who leads the party, would do a better job running the country, compared to 29 per cent who think Dr Timothy Harris is up to the job.

In addition, 48 per cent said they wished Douglas were still prime minister, compared to 35 per cent who said they were content with Harris as head of the Government.

The poll also shows that across six constituencies, an average of 38 per cent think that the Government is doing a good job.

Johnson Survey Research Inc said it designed the poll to “assess how likeable candidates are and how favourable two political leaders are rated across the various constituencies”.

The summary results did not include constituency #6 and constituency #7.

According to Johnson, 49 per cent of those surveyed have an unfavourable opinion of Harris, while 36 per cent are in favour of him.

“However, 63 per cent have given Dr Denzil Douglas, the leader of the Opposition, a favourable rating,” while 27 per cent have given him an unfavourable rating, the pollster said.

On the question of performance, the poll found that 38 per cent rated the present prime minister as doing a good job, compared to 71 per cent who said that Dr Douglas's performance during his tenure in office was good.

“By a significant margin, on average, across six constituencies, respondents registered more like than dislike for former Prime Minister Douglas. In contrast, the average like (38 per cent) is significantly less for Harris than dislike (54 per cent),” the pollster reported.

The poll revealed that an average of 18 per cent of respondents were undecided in relation to who would do a better as leader of the country.

Johnson Survey Research Limited Inc is based in Jamaica and was established in 1982. The company has conducted various political opinion polls across the Caribbean and the United States.