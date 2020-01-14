Pompeo to visit Jamaica this month
UNITED States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Jamaica this month for a meeting with Jamaican and Caricom leaders, a highly placed source has told the Jamaica Observer.
The source did not give the date of Pompeo's arrival nor where the meeting would be held. However, it is expected that developments in Venezuela and the Middle East will top the agenda.
Pompeo's visit will come two years after the man he succeeded, Rex Tillerson, flew into Kingston for a meeting with Prime Minister Andrew Holness where they discussed critical issues of mutual interest to both countries.
Among the issues discussed were the strengthening of security cooperation in order to more effectively combat transnational organised crime; boosting economic partnership between Jamaica and the US, exploring opportunities to broaden US-Caricom engagement, energy security, the economic vulnerability of middle income countries including climatic events, de-risking and correspondent banking, as well as the situation in Venezuela.
At the time, Prime Minister Holness said the talks reflected the long and productive relationship between the United Sates and Jamaica and signalled the importance of the strong and vibrant partnership that exists between the two countries.
