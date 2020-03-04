Poor air quality forces early closure at MoBay tax office

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Air quality issues yesterday resulted in an early closure of Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) offices here.

An official said the tax office was closed about noon “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that persons are not further impacted by the irritant. The closure will also facilitate further investigations into the cause of an irritant in a section of the building, which has resulted in some staff members reportedly becoming sick”.

A meeting is set for this morning at which staff members will be updated on measures being taken to deal with the air quality issues.

Earlier in the day some disgruntled customers, apparently unaware of the poor air quality effect on staff, complained about the length of time it was taking for them to get assistance at the tax office before a decision was taken to close the facility.

A man who gave his name only as Roan, a resident of Norwood in St James, said he was at the tax office to pay the fitness examination fee for his motor car, but was unsuccessful. He said he will have to return another day.

“When I arrived I heard that the staff was having a meeting. I don't know what the meeting was all about, but there was chaos. In there was a mess,” he stated.

TAJ Communications Officer Leighton Beckles said staff affected by the poor air quality were removed from their work areas, resulting in a slowdown in operations.

“...What you would have found is that some persons who have been impacted would have moved them out of the area out of an abundance of caution and those persons who indicated that they were not so impacted were still able to continue doing the work of delivering the kind of quality service that TAJ is known for,” said Beckles.

He said TAJ was moving quickly to address the situation, but it will be done in stages. He said the first stage was to move quickly and investigate the cause of the irritant and the source by engaging a group of specialists.

Beckles said the TAJ has been updating the public on expected delays and has encouraged customers to use other TAJ offices, if possible.