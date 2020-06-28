Port Antonio gets a facelift with mural

Port Antonio has got a facelift with the painting of a mural spearheaded by Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz, which welcomes people to the Portland parish capital and gives an artistic history of it, at its West Palm Avenue location.

The mural, which is located on the wall of the famous CC Bakery “Home of Holey Bulla” has images of the ocean, surfing, bananas, pineapple, coco, ackee, breadfruit, coconut, papaya, rafting, and heroine Nanny.

Ann-Marie Vaz told the Jamaica Observer: “This is a dream coming true, as I wanted a welcome sign for Port Antonio from I was the caretaker in 2018 and this wall was bare, and I kept saying 'I want to fix it up... the faded Welcome to Portland writing'.

“I sought permission and got some local artists, Mark Bell and his team, and they have made us proud doing an incredible job. This is located in front of the Old Railway building which is a heritage site and a lawn is in front which I hope to get beautified and fenced so that it can be used by all for relaxation and other activities.

“The Ole Marina is just a stone's throw away where the historic Sir Henry Morgan Port Antonio International Blue Marlin Tournament is held. I hope this will attract locals and visitors alike and that they will learn some of the history of the parish,” she said beaming. “The team of Mark Bell, Prodigal Creative Services artist Brad Pinnock took my concept in making this a reality. My dream come true. Mi glad bag buss. Thank you CC Bakery 'Home of Holey Bulla' for seeing the vision,” Vaz added.

In his response, Portland fine arts artist Bell stated: “I feel good that we were asked to do this mural and as Portland artists we are happy that we have put a historic view of Portland right here,” he said as he put finishing touches to the marlin.

It is understood that the work, done over four days, will also include an image of jerked meat, for which Portland is famous.

— Everard Owen