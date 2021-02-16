Port Henderson Primary first to benefit from Resilient Schools Programme

PORT Henderson Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine, is the first school to receive handwashing stations under the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Food for the Poor Resilient Schools Programme, for which Scotiabank has provided $2.2 million in funding.

Implementation and logistics for the project are being led in consultation with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to improve water, sanitisation and hygiene in 19 schools located in parishes with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking at the brief hand-over ceremony, Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice-president, corporate affairs and communications at Scotiabank, said the bank's contribution forms part of its overall COVID-19 response efforts and is in line with its broader commitment to youth development and education.

“Scotiabank has always been a strong proponent of initiatives that support our children. Ensuring that our schools are equipped with facilities to help contain the spread of the coronavirus is a priority at this time and we are happy to be making a contribution to that end. We also want to thank all the teachers and administrators who have undertaken the important task of keeping our children safe,” Forbes-Patrick said.

She noted that since March 2020, the bank has contributed approximately $10 million toward educational assistance programmes in local schools.

UNICEF, which has been advocating globally for the safe return of students to schools, is responsible for coordinating the Resilient Schools Programme being implemented at a cost of approximately $16.7 million.

“Together we have learned a lot over the past year about COVID-19 and one key message has not changed – handwashing! This, along with other mechanisms to reduce physical contact and limit transmission, can help ensure the safe reopening of face-to-face schooling in Jamaica,” said Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF country representative.

And Kivette Silvera, Food for the Poor executive, said the charity “has always been involved in enhancing the health and safety of our children, and even more so now, as we see the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases islandwide. This is why we are extremely happy to be partnering with Scotiabank and UNICEF to help both students and staff as they prepare to resume face-to-face classes”.

Commenting on the efforts to reopen schools, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams shared some of the challenges that both schools and students still face. She thanked the partners for their contribution, noting the importance of collaboration between corporate Jamaica, multilaterals, and the ministry, in the national effort to support education.

“Everyone knows that in order to get our economy moving and growing it is going to depend on how educated our population is. There is a direct correlation between your level of education and the quality of life you will have, and so I want to take this opportunity to urge all Jamaicans to take education more seriously whether you are online or going to face-to- face classes,” the minister said.