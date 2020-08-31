 Portland Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2019

Portland Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2019

Monday, August 31, 2020

February 9, 1989

PNP — Sam Lawrence: 8,799

JLP — Dennis Wright: 6,426

Registered voters: 20,644

Voter turnout: 74.23%

---------------------------------------------------

March 30, 1993

PNP — Sam Lawrence: 5,300

JLP — Percival Latouche: 3,778

IND — Lawrence Morrison: 1,387

Registered voters: 18,442

Voter turnout: 57.13%

---------------------------------------------------

December 18, 1997

PNP — Donald Rhodd: 7,737

JLP — Samuel Roberts: 4,438

NDM — Mernell Green-Linder: 213

IND — Percival Latouche: 173

Registered voters: 21,811

Voter turnout: 57.71%

---------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2002

PNP — Donald Rhodd: 8,082

JLP — Dennis Minott: 5,781

Registered voters: 24,232

Voter turnout: 57.50%

------------------------------------------------

September 3, 2007

PNP — Donald Rhodd: 8,236

JLP — Dennis Wright: 7,441

Registered voters: 25,910

Voter turnout: 60.80%

-------------------------------------------

December 29, 2011

PNP — Lynvale Broomfield: 9,316

JLP — Patrick Lee: 8,070

Registered voters: 31,810

Voter turnout: 54.92%

---------------------------------------------------

February 25, 2016

PNP — Lynvale Bloomfield: 8,606

JLP — Derron Wood: 6,330

IND — Dennis Minott: 67

Registered voters: 34,396

Voter turnout: 43.93%

---------------------------------------------------

April 4, 2019

JLP — Ann Marie Vaz: 9,989

PNP — Damion Crawford: 9,670

Registered voters: 36,315

Voter turnout: 54.34%

--------------------------------------------

• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party

• PNP — People's National Party

• IND — Independent

• NDM — National Democratic Movement

