Portland Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2019

February 9, 1989 PNP — Sam Lawrence: 8,799 JLP — Dennis Wright: 6,426 Registered voters: 20,644 Voter turnout: 74.23% --------------------------------------------------- March 30, 1993 PNP — Sam Lawrence: 5,300 JLP — Percival Latouche: 3,778 IND — Lawrence Morrison: 1,387 Registered voters: 18,442 Voter turnout: 57.13% --------------------------------------------------- December 18, 1997 PNP — Donald Rhodd: 7,737 JLP — Samuel Roberts: 4,438 NDM — Mernell Green-Linder: 213 IND — Percival Latouche: 173 Registered voters: 21,811 Voter turnout: 57.71% --------------------------------------------------- October 16, 2002 PNP — Donald Rhodd: 8,082 JLP — Dennis Minott: 5,781 Registered voters: 24,232 Voter turnout: 57.50% ------------------------------------------------ September 3, 2007 PNP — Donald Rhodd: 8,236 JLP — Dennis Wright: 7,441 Registered voters: 25,910 Voter turnout: 60.80% ------------------------------------------- December 29, 2011 PNP — Lynvale Broomfield: 9,316 JLP — Patrick Lee: 8,070 Registered voters: 31,810 Voter turnout: 54.92% --------------------------------------------------- February 25, 2016 PNP — Lynvale Bloomfield: 8,606 JLP — Derron Wood: 6,330 IND — Dennis Minott: 67 Registered voters: 34,396 Voter turnout: 43.93% --------------------------------------------------- April 4, 2019 JLP — Ann Marie Vaz: 9,989 PNP — Damion Crawford: 9,670 Registered voters: 36,315 Voter turnout: 54.34% -------------------------------------------- • JLP — Jamaica Labour Party • PNP — People's National Party • IND — Independent • NDM — National Democratic Movement

