Portland Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2019
February 9, 1989
PNP — Sam Lawrence: 8,799
JLP — Dennis Wright: 6,426
Registered voters: 20,644
Voter turnout: 74.23%
---------------------------------------------------
March 30, 1993
PNP — Sam Lawrence: 5,300
JLP — Percival Latouche: 3,778
IND — Lawrence Morrison: 1,387
Registered voters: 18,442
Voter turnout: 57.13%
---------------------------------------------------
December 18, 1997
PNP — Donald Rhodd: 7,737
JLP — Samuel Roberts: 4,438
NDM — Mernell Green-Linder: 213
IND — Percival Latouche: 173
Registered voters: 21,811
Voter turnout: 57.71%
---------------------------------------------------
October 16, 2002
PNP — Donald Rhodd: 8,082
JLP — Dennis Minott: 5,781
Registered voters: 24,232
Voter turnout: 57.50%
------------------------------------------------
September 3, 2007
PNP — Donald Rhodd: 8,236
JLP — Dennis Wright: 7,441
Registered voters: 25,910
Voter turnout: 60.80%
-------------------------------------------
December 29, 2011
PNP — Lynvale Broomfield: 9,316
JLP — Patrick Lee: 8,070
Registered voters: 31,810
Voter turnout: 54.92%
---------------------------------------------------
February 25, 2016
PNP — Lynvale Bloomfield: 8,606
JLP — Derron Wood: 6,330
IND — Dennis Minott: 67
Registered voters: 34,396
Voter turnout: 43.93%
---------------------------------------------------
April 4, 2019
JLP — Ann Marie Vaz: 9,989
PNP — Damion Crawford: 9,670
Registered voters: 36,315
Voter turnout: 54.34%
--------------------------------------------
• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party
• PNP — People's National Party
• IND — Independent
• NDM — National Democratic Movement
