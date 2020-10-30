Portland grandmother grateful for tablets for her ward

Daureen Thompson is overjoyed that her grandson, Kedron Gayle, has received a device under the Government's Tablets in Schools programme.

Thompson told JIS News that since the start of classes on October 5, the grade six student of Port Antonio Primary, who is preparing to take the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) next year, has been using an inexpensive smartphone to access lessons online.

She said that the small screen size made it hard for Kedron to see all the text at the same time, creating a frustrating experience for the youngster. The small keys also made typing difficult.

“Sometimes, he cannot see the school work on the phone screen because it's small. I'm so grateful that he has received a tablet. I'm giving thanks,” said Thompson.

Kedron he also is happy now that he has the opportunity to work with the tablet's large screen. “I am thankful,” the shy youngster said.

Kedron was among more than 700 pupils across Portland who received tablets during two ceremonies held in the parish recently.

Just over 500 devices were handed over to students from six institutions during a function at Port Antonio Primary, while 213 students from four schools received tablets at Buff Bay Primary.

Each student received a Logic T10B 10” screen tablet with 16 GB internal storage and a trifold case with a Bluetooth keyboard or a Samsung Tab A 32GB tablet with a trifold case.

Like Thompson, Ann-Marie McLeod was singing praises for the tablets on behalf of her daughter, Martina McLeod, a grade five student at Port Antonio Primary.

“I'm very grateful given that she received a tablet. For online classes, she has been using my sister's phone, but when she has to go to work it creates a challenge,” she notes.

Over at Buff Bay Primary, Tiona Watson, who has also been using a phone for her classes, told JIS News that she was thankful to have received a tablet.

The former Buff Bay Primary student, who now attends Titchfield High, was selected based on need and also for her outstanding performance in PEP this year, where she was the top girl for her school.

“The phone is not efficient. The battery runs down very quickly. Also the phone memory is very low and cannot load every video that is sent to me from school,” she pointed out.

Tiona's mother, Samantha Thomas, was even more excited about the tablet. She said that for weeks, she has witnessed Tiona's frustration with the use of the phone.

“I feel very good that she got the tablet. The phone's print is very fine and sometimes she has to strain her eyes,” said Thomas.

Top-performing Boy at Buff Bay Primary, Trae-Ajay Bent, who is now a student of Calabar High School, also received a tablet.

“It is an honour. I feel a lot of excitement and other emotions I can't really explain,” said Trae-Ajay.

The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica Limited began the distribution of 40,000 devices to primary school students under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) on October 2.

The devices are targeted at pupils in grades four to six.

The Ministry of Education is expected to complete the distribution of 40,000 devices under the Tablets in Schools programme during next week.

