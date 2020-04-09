Portmore COVID-19 clean-up

Denver Ferguson washes a bus shed in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday under he watchful gaze of Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas as the Portmore Municipal Council undertakes a series of sanitisation and cleaning activities in the area, focusing on bus sheds, community centres, health centres, and post offices, in its bid to support the country's drive to contain the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

