Portmore needs hospital before parish status, say residents

Residents of Portmore are welcoming the prospect of their hometown becoming a parish but argue that the nearly 4,000 hectare municipality is in dire need of a hospital first.

In addition to a hospital, several residents interviewed by the Jamaica Observer yesterday also argued that a market and bus park were other amenities needed before the nicknamed Sunshine City could be made into a parish.

“I think it is a good idea, but only if we have a hospital,” said salon operator, Jacqueline Johnson.

“If we get a hospital, then we can consider making Portmore the 15th parish. We also need a good market with some bathrooms,” Johnson said.

For business owner, Jean Shields, a hospital is the only qualifier left to make Portmore into a parish.

“That stands out in my mind as a primary requirement because when I think of a parish, I think of it as having a hospital. We have police stations, we have schools, but no hospital,” Shields stated.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives approved a motion brought by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie for a special select committee to deliberate on the matter.

The motion was moved on a promise made in August by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith during the run-up to the September 3 General Election.

However, the move has been criticised by Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas and Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern Fitz Jackson who, in an interview with the Observer, at the time Johnson Smith made the announcement, had said that the “pie in the sky proposal” was an attempt to woo the electorate who have consistently voted for the People's National Party.

Data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica show Portmore as having the largest urban population — 102,861 — outside of Kingston and St Andrew (1.2 million), eclipsing that of other major towns in St Catherine such as Old Harbour (26,024) and Linstead (20,660), the latter of which has a hospital.

However, some residents were less critical of the fact that their hometown did not have a hospital, listing other major developments in housing, business, and entertainment as clear signs that Portmore was deserving of being named a parish.

“I think Portmore qualifies to become a parish. I think Portmore has outgrown a lot of other parishes, with the increase in houses, businesses,” said Raquel Gordon, a one-time resident of the municipality who now works there.

“The only thing Portmore doesn't have is a hospital,” Gordon added.

“We basically have everything to itself, so why not make it a parish to itself?” opined Kenrick Dunkley, a security guard at Portmore Mall.

“Other things like a hospital can come in due time. And we have Spanish Town Hospital, Kingston Public and they're not far, so it can work,” Dunkley argued.

Meanwhile, other residents saw the idea of Portmore become a parish as a more distant prospect and raised concerns about congestion, inadequate land space, as well as the issue of naming a capital.

“The amount of things that we need in order for Portmore to become a parish, for example, where would be the capital of Portmore?” asked Dermont Blake, an elderly resident.

“We don't have any market, and we don't have a proper bus park. We not ready yet,” added Blake.

Senior citizen Denson Brown considered Portmore “too small” to be made a parish.

“To me it's just the size. I don't think Portmore is big enough to become a parish,” said Brown.

Lillieth Williams, a stay-at-home mother, was okay with Portmore remaining a part of St Catherine.

“I don't think it's necessary for it to become a parish by itself. Portmore is a plain in St Catherine, and it is okay that way,” Brown said.

Chananne Gordon, a 22-year-old construction worker, was more concerned that naming Portmore a parish would lead to an influx of people moving there.

“Based on the congestion that would be increased if Portmore should become a parish, it will become a major problem for those coming in and leaving Portmore. I don't think there is enough space to accommodate a bigger population.

“I also think that Portmore is a bit too small to be considered a parish. A parish is really a bigger community and Portmore is a small community. It can remain as how it is. St Catherine is a parish made up of various communities, so I don't think they should take out Portmore and name it a parish,” said Gordon.