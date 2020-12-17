Portmore parish status shaping up to be heated debate

A heated debate is shaping up around whether Portmore should become Jamaica's 15th parish, as indicated by yesterday's first meeting of a special select committee of Parliament that convened at Gordon House to consider the matter.

The committee, which was formed based on a private member's motion brought to the House by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, will hear submissions from interest groups and individuals, and make recommendations to Parliament.

Opposition members yesterday again questioned the reasons for the St Catherine municipality to receive parish status, and whether there was a political agenda behind the Government's decision to advance the matter at this time.

Chairman of the committee Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Central Dr Andrew Wheatley cautioned the Opposition against “opposing for opposing sake”, arguing that “the question should not just be why are we making Portmore the 15th parish, we also need to ask ourselves why not.

“The time has come for Portmore to have more than just municipality status. It is not something that we should take lightly, because legislatively we can run through the process [but] it is more than a legislative gesture,” he said.

Dr Wheatley said the COVID-19 pandemic was an impetus to the move to establish Portmore as a parish.

“We have to ensure that Portmore becomes the blueprint for the advancement of other parishes within this country,” he insisted.

MP for St Catherine Southern Fitz Jackson reiterated concerns that the push for parish status has not come from residents of Portmore, but from the policy level. He stressed that it is the people who should decide, as they did in 2003 when Portmore was given municipality status.

“The municipality has all the powers, and what they don't have can be conferred on them, like any other local government authority throughout the country. What is the functional [and] the material difference with designation — at a time when the country is stressed and stretched, to be consumed in what I believe is a nonsensical, non-meaningful exercise — other than to create a separate municipality for Portmore, detached from Spanish Town, which will in the process provide for some political advantage in one of the municipalities or the other. That's a big price to pay when the well-being of the residents will be what [is] affected,” Jackson asserted.

Still, the MP said he would support whatever decision the people of the municipality agree on.

Government Senator Sherene Golding Campbell stressed that the parish designation must be seen in the context of national development, not as a benefit specific to Portmore.

“Portmore is not a region or an area separate from the rest of Jamaica...there are many Jamaicans who are aspiring to live there and who will live there in the future, so let us be careful about limiting our view and our considerations to just the people of Portmore,” she said.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte assured that the process would be consultative and would bring relevant voices to the table, including the residents of Portmore.

Former mayor for Montego Bay, now Member of Parliament for St James Southern and state minister for local government and rural development, Homer Davis, said Portmore should have been made a parish when it received municipality status.

“I think what is being done is what should have been done in 2003. As someone looking on, how can we have two municipalities sitting in one parish, when there is no precedence for that? I was saying, 'Why don't they just annex Portmore and make it into a parish, give it its own authority?'” he said.

As for the perception of a political ploy, Davis said: “Political parties are ever-changing, so I don't think that should be the consideration...the people of Portmore would be more comfortable having their area designated as a parish. Making it the 15th parish would be the correct thing to do at this time.”

Portmore received municipality status in 2003 under the Portia Simpson Miller-led Administration, through a repeal of section three of the Municipalities Act. In 2016, it was deemed a city municipality under The Local Governance Act of 2016, and a 2018 local governance order saw the St Catherine town being renamed the Portmore city municipality.

According to the motion tabled in Parliament, the demographics of the municipality now warrant parish status to focus on managing the town in order to achieve sustainable development. It also pointed to the potential revenue-generating benefits of Portmore becoming a parish.

Calls for submission to the committee from concerned parties and interest groups are to be advertised in the national newspapers, with a close-off deadline of mid-January.