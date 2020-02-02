Positive Noranda Bauxite confirms export of 3.8-million wet tonnes

Noranda Bauxite, the Jamaican bauxite mining operation of New Day Aluminum, has announced that bauxite exports from its St. Ann facility were approximately 3.8 million wet metric tons for calendar year 2019.

Those bauxite exports covered sales to its sister alumina refinery, Noranda Alumina, as well as third party shipments to entities in Asia and the US Noranda Bauxite, which has the facilities to export roughly two million more tonnes of bauxite annually from its deepwater port in St Ann, is the only bauxite producer with a licence to export bauxite from Jamaica.

Chris Young, Noranda Bauxite's Vice President of Business Development, stated: “We have in Jamaica some of the world's best bauxite, with excellent available alumina content as well as extremely low silica.

“With the Jamaican Government's commitment to provide us with nearly 250 million tonnes of bauxite through 2066, and our easily accessible deepwater port, we are well positioned to supply not only alumina refineries across the globe but also to supply bauxite for other applications, such as in the cement industry.”

Noranda Bauxite also confirmed that its Jamaica-based plant and port facilities were not impacted by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake recorded approximately 86 miles north-west of Montego Bay, Jamaica, last Tuesday afternoon.

Noranda Bauxite Vice-President and General Manager Delroy Dell commented: “We continue to operate our plant and port facilities as usual and are pleased that Jamaica as a whole appears to have been spared any material issues or injuries from this event.”