Post for love, panellists tell teens at Internet summit

A panel assembled for the Flow Safer Internet Day Teen Summit, at Karram Speid Auditorium at Merl Grove High School in St Andrew, encouraged the more than 600 students to make authentic posts of what they love, instead of “doing so for likes”.

The panel discussed the topic: 'The Internet is broken, how can we fix it?' and was moderated by 18-year-old Isheba Cornwall, head girl of Exclesior High School.

Social media influencer Terri-Karrelle Reid and Rushane “Rush Cam” Campbell, an attorney-at-law who is also a social media influencer, told the students that their posts on social media must be influenced by what drives their interest.

Using references of her own social media activities, Reid told the students, from 19 schools across the island, that posting things which they love and represent their authentic self can be just as fun as making posts designed to prove something to others. “It is better, that only a few people like your authentic posts than one that gets a lot of likes but doesn't reflect them in a positive light, as quality will always beat quantity.

Reid noted that in cultivating a positive online culture she doesn't encounter negativity in her social space, as the people in her circle clearly understand what she stands for. She encouraged the students to do likewise.

Campbell shared that he started posting sections of his “real” life online, which then snowballed him into becoming a social media influencer to the extent that he ceased working as an attorney-at-law and turned his online presence into a career.

Meanwhile, Danielle Mullings, United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) Youth Council tech expert, said that a poll conducted among 170,000 individuals in 30 countries worldwide showed that one in three children are bullied online, which is also consistent with the local trend. Mullings added that one in five students said they opted to stay home sometimes, instead of attending school, because of cyberbullying. She encouraged the students to confide in a trusted adult if they are being cyberbullied.

Associate clinical psychologist, Verol Billett said that a list of consequences from cyberbullying includes individuals going into depression and displaying suicidal behaviour. “More and more, we are seeing incidents of self-harming behaviour among Jamaican teens.” Billett is an associate at Caribbean Tots to Teens Limited, which focuses on helping youth adjust and cope with different issues faced in the modern world.

Inspector Stacey-Ann Powell, of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, told the students that employers are monitoring potential employees' social media pages to ensure that their organisation is associated “with the right persons”. She advised the students to be careful of their social media presence as individuals are using these for nefarious activities.

Delroy McLean, senior director, C&W Business, told the students that they should make the passwords for their social media pages hard to access by hackers, for example using a line from their favourite song.

Flow has already trained some 500 students ages 12 and under to act as “online safety monitors” for their schools, families, and communities. Spearheaded by the Flow Foundation, the students are taught the “SMART” rules for online safety and how to escalate problematic online matters to a responsible adult. The company is aiming to train another 500 students by the end of February 2020.

Safer Internet Day aims to inspire a global conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically, and creatively. Young people, parents, caregivers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement personnel, companies, policymakers and the wider society are all asked to join in helping to create better Internet experiences.