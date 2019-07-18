Post-mortem takes place 40 days after man shot dead in Half-Way-Tree

A post-mortem on the body of Glen Lennon is scheduled to be done today, 40 days after he was killed when two off-duty policemen and gunmen traded bullets in Half-Way-Tree, the St Andrew capital.

Lennon, otherwise called Micey, was killed on his 66th birthday. Four other people were also injured in the incident.

The police reported that a running gun battle, which sent people scampering for cover, started on a plaza on Constant Spring Road and ended on Courtney Walsh Drive approximately 5:00 pm.

Yesterday, Independent Commission of Investigation Public relations officer, Denyelle Anderson told the Jamaica Observer that the two policemen were interviewed last month by the civilian body.

Confirming the post -mortem date, Anderson said hopefully it will uncover who shot Lennon and how he died.

Last month, when the Observer visited Lennon's home on Campbell Street, Kingston from which he operated a shop, residents spoke glowingly about him.

“This man should not die from a gunshot. He should die sitting down over there or him go to his bed and don't wake, but a gunshot? No! Not this man!” a resident, Judith Steele, exclaimed.

Steele, who was scheduled to return to Canada the following week, said she was trying to extend her stay for Lennon's funeral.