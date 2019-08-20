Post-secondary grant for PATH beneficiaries
Beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) are being encouraged to take advantage of the programme's post-secondary grant to assist with back-to-school expenses.
This programme is for people who are moving on to further studies. Students must apply for the grant within two years of leaving secondary school, PATH Project Director Elsa Marks-Willis told JIS News.
The grants, which are valued at $15,000 to $30,000, are available to PATH beneficiaries to re-sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, sit Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, or pursue certificates, diplomas or associate degrees. Application for this grant closes October 31, 2019.
The grant is available to children who are registered in an approved post-secondary institution, such as HEART Trust/ NTA, sixth form or a community college.
Marks-Willis said for people pursuing post-secondary education, a letter of acceptance from the school must be presented. It should contain the child's full name, details and duration of course from the institution. Identification for the family representative should also be presented.
“You can take that to your parish office no later than October 31 and the application can be completed there,” she advised.
People moving on to tertiary programmes and who intend to enrol in the first year of a degree programme are eligible to apply for a tertiary grant valued at $100,000. They can apply for this grant through their respective institutions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy