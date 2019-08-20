Post-secondary grant for PATH beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) are being encouraged to take advantage of the programme's post-secondary grant to assist with back-to-school expenses.

This programme is for people who are moving on to further studies. Students must apply for the grant within two years of leaving secondary school, PATH Project Director Elsa Marks-Willis told JIS News.

The grants, which are valued at $15,000 to $30,000, are available to PATH beneficiaries to re-sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, sit Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, or pursue certificates, diplomas or associate degrees. Application for this grant closes October 31, 2019.

The grant is available to children who are registered in an approved post-secondary institution, such as HEART Trust/ NTA, sixth form or a community college.

Marks-Willis said for people pursuing post-secondary education, a letter of acceptance from the school must be presented. It should contain the child's full name, details and duration of course from the institution. Identification for the family representative should also be presented.

“You can take that to your parish office no later than October 31 and the application can be completed there,” she advised.

People moving on to tertiary programmes and who intend to enrol in the first year of a degree programme are eligible to apply for a tertiary grant valued at $100,000. They can apply for this grant through their respective institutions.