Post-Valentine evening with the Saints

St Andrew Old Girls Association staged its annual post-valentine dinner on March 2 at the Margaret Gartshore Hall on the school campus, and in keeping with the institution's reputation for recognising high achievement, the Saint Award was presented to Karen Henry and Ann Hodges.

Emcee for the evening was PricewaterhouseCoopers Territory Leader Caribbean Leighton McKnight, while St Andrew Old Girls Association President Sally Carter and St Andrew High School Principal Sharon Reid offered greetings.

Here are photo highlights from the event which also featured entertainment by Rhianna Watson, winner of the St Andrew Old Girls Association's Andrewz Idol competition.