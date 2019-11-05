Poverty report notes rural improvements in 2017

Despite a slight decline in real consumption and a 2.2 percentage point increase in poverty in 2017, long-term data point to incremental improvements in a number of areas.

This was the conclusion drawn by the joint Planning Institute of Jamaica/ Statistical Institute of Jamaica report — the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions for 2017.

The full report was tabled in Parliament last week, three months after selected information from it was tabled in a Government Ministry Paper in early August which triggered concerns from the Opposition that poverty in Jamaica was rising again, after the four per cent decline in 2016.

Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Nigel Clarke had responded that notwithstanding the increase in the poverty rate in 2017, the data pointed to a broader declining poverty trend in Jamaica.

Dr Clarke noted that what was striking was the modest decline in rural poverty in 2017, dropping from 20.5 per cent in 2016 to 20.1 per cent, despite the negative agricultural growth of -3.5 per cent due to the floods which impacted crop yields that year.

In drawing conclusions as to what had happened between the two years, the 2017 report pointed to incremental improvements in a number of areas, including a decline in average household size; increased enrolment in educational institutions among older age groups; and universal access to kitchen and toilet facilities.

It said that, of particular note was the long-term improvement in living conditions standards in rural areas, which had historically lagged behind the other regions but, during 2017, had registered the only increase in consumption while its poverty rate remained “steady”.

Rural areas also saw an increase in the Housing Quality Index, continuing an upward trajectory which started in 2008.

However, the report pointed out that while those indicators were encouraging, “it is still disquieting that agriculture (an industry that rural area residents remain largely dependent on) is all too easily affected by the weather, thereby, rendering rural dwellers considerably more vulnerable”.

The report also noted that rural areas consistently record the lowest average consumption expenditure and the highest rates of poverty.

It added that, in general, indicators in several areas have remained consistently below 10 per cent, and enrolment in education, of all age groups up to 16, is universal.

The report also urged that Government planning must, therefore, not only be cognisant of the various deficits, but also the changing population with particular focus on its ageing population.