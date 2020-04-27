Power company projects decrease in revenue due to COVID-19
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Corporate communications manager with the light and power company, Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), says the the company is projecting a 60 per cent loss in revenue as the restrictions in place for COVID-19 continue.
According to Annabelle Brasnell, in the wake of the pandemic, the decrease in revenue can be attributed to a combination of the business shutdowns and reduced collections.
“It is projected that at the end of April, we would have had a 20 per cent reduction in revenue because of the reduced consumption and a 40 per cent reduction based on collections, a total of 60 per cent reduction in our collections.”
However, she was unable to put a dollar value to the drop in revenue.
“I am unable to share that data at this time. However, 60 per cent is a substantial amount.”
Concerning the reopening of payment centres, Brasnell said that in order to do so “we are currently doing additional infrastructural modifications at the service centres”.
She said the additional infrastructure in the payment centres will help limit contact between the customers and employees.
She also said that despite reports of outages in areas throughout the country, T&TEC was not engaging in load-shedding.
“While more people are home, the consumption of electricity is actually down,” she said.“This is because most business places are closed. Therefore, the question of extra usage does not apply, neither does the question of load-shedding due to insufficient capacity.
“Additionally, we do not have a shortage of generation capacity to provide electricity to meet the current demand. All power producers have confirmed in writing that they have activated all action plans to provide necessary capacity to the commission.”
“Crews are working as normal in all areas, responding to emergencies and completing critical work required to keep the grid stable,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy