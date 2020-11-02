Prayers answered for Mandeville Regional Hospital

MANCHESTER— Life-saving equipment, including vital sign monitors and an oxygen concentrator valued at $2 million, were recently donated to the Mandeville Regional Hospital by south Manchester native and chief of the Department of Medicine at the North East Georgia Medical Centre in the United States, Dr Pete Williams.

Williams partnered with the North East Georgia Medical Centre, the GSI foundation and the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists to import the equipment which was handed over to the hospital last Thursday.

The GSI foundation is a registered charity organisation which is operated by the Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventist (JAMU), to assist its churches and institutions to import goods on a duty-free basis or accept tax-exempt donations on items to be used for the public's benefit.

Dr Daniel Fider, who represented Williams at a handing-over ceremony, spoke of the latter's philanthropic efforts.

“This is one of three handing overs that will be done from Dr Williams and his team… He grew up and went to school in south Manchester and he graduated from the Northern Caribbean University before starting his medical training in the US. This donation is one of many that he has orchestrated,” said Fider.

Chief executive officer at the hospital, Alwyn Miller, said the donation was timely.

“It would almost seem as if you heard a prayer I was whispering about a week ago where some of my team members from the high dependency unit [critical in treating COVID patients] indicated a need... Little did we know that this blessing was on the way. The gifts are tangible, timely and will be very valuable to the functioning of the hospital,” said Miller.

A compression pump, fluid warmer, bassinets, blood pressure cuffs, humidifier, vein locator and oxygen concentrator are also among the equipment donated to the hospital.