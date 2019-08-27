Preparation for two-day Kendal Crash commemoration underway

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The second year of the Kendal train crash commemoration in this parish will take place over two days.

Angella Edwards, chairperson in charge of a six-member planning committee for the event at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, told the Jamaica Observer that on Saturday, August 31, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, there will be a candlelight vigil at Kendal Missionary Church and on Sunday, September 1, there will be a memorial service at the same location starting at 10:00 am.

The 1957 crash holds historical significance because at the time it was reportedly the second-worst rail disaster in the world.

According to the accounts of survivors and people in the parish who heard about or witnessed the event, on Sunday, September 1, 1957, hundreds of members of St Anne's Catholic Church in Kingston, boarded a train in Kingston and went to Montego Bay for an all-day excursion.

On their way back to Kingston, the overcrowded train crashed at Kendal, just north of Mandeville, leaving close to 200 people dead and hundreds injured.

For the 60th anniversary of the crash in 2017, a declaration by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange was made to have September 1 be observed annually as Kendal Crash Day, to show respect for the passengers who died.

A commemorative service was held at St Anne's Catholic Church in Kingston that year.

Starting in 2018, when a memorial service was held at Kendal Missionary, plans spearheaded by the Manchester Municipal Corporation have moved forward to have the commemoration in the parish.

Edwards said that discussions to have a monument and memorial park at the crash site have advanced with bauxite company WINDALCO as the land is under a bauxite lease agreement.

She said they are seeking to get a 'no objection' letter from the organisation for the corporation to be able to use six-and-a-half acres of the property for the monument, which is expected to be unveiled next year, and the memorial park.

Edwards said that the Jamaica Railway Corporation has also given support to the initiative.

“The Railway Corporation is fully on board. They have indicated that they will assist us with designing a platform on which visitors can disembark the train to the track,” she said.

The platform, she said, will allow, for example, a rail or tram car to take people to a point and then they can walk to the monument. The old train station will be used as a parking area for vehicles.

The Railway Corporation has had a scaled down operation since 1992 but is now looking to revitalise its network across the island. Currently, the track in Kendal is not active.

Edwards, who is also a local economic development officer at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, said the long-term vision is that over time the area will be a recognised tourist destination with the potential to improve the economy of Kendal.

She said primarily, funding for the project is expected through the Ministry of Culture but other organisations and individuals can get involved.

Edwards is also encouraging people to be a part of the upcoming commemoration activities.

“We want people to come out and support so we can build out this legacy and not lose our history,” she said, noting that it is also a way of providing closure to survivors.

To date, the Manchester Municipal Corporation is aware of 12 survivors of the Kendal Crash who are still alive.