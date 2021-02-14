PREPARING FOR PARLIAMENT

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force going through their drills yesterday, in preparing for the ceremonial opening of the Jamaican Parliament on Thursday, February 18.

The ceremony, at which Governor General Sir Patrick Allen will deliver the Throne Speech outlining Government's plans for the new legislative year which begins on April 1, will be held at Gordon House, seat of the Parliament which is named in honour of Jamaican national hero, George William Gordon.

The Estimates of Expenditure, or budget, should be approved before April 1 for the start of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.