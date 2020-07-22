A: What do I need to do for my upcoming immigrant visa interview, and what precautions are being taken at the embassy for COVID-19?

A: While the US Embassy in Kingston has not yet resumed routine visa operations due to COVID-19, we are processing IR-1, CR-1, IR-2, and CR-2 cases as mission-critical. These are visa classes for spouses and minor children (under 21 years of age) of US citizens, and we have scheduled appointments for applicants in these visa classes whose appointments were cancelled in March and April.

Information on how to prepare for an interview is provided in our correspondence with applicants. Complete information is also available on our website www.jm.usembassy.gov in the visa section under Family-Based Visas. The Department of State also has an informative video to assist applicants entitled Preparing for Your US Immigrant Visa Interview, which can be found on YouTube.

For applicants whose case is being processed under the Modernized Immigrant Visa (MIV) system, please monitor your Consular Electronic Application Center alerts in which we will request additional documents, if needed. You should upload the documents requested prior to your interview to ensure prompt processing of your case when your interview occurs.

To protect everyone's health, the embassy has instituted new protocols due to COVID-19. Consular appointments are spaced out to maximise social distance, and applicants can arrive no more than 15 minutes before their appointed time. All consular visitors are required to wear a cloth face covering, and our waiting spaces have been reconfigured to provide ample spacing between applicants.

Hand sanitiser stations are located throughout the waiting area and applicants may be instructed to use them during their interview with consular staff. Lastly, any applicant with a scheduled appointment who is ill, has a fever, or has cold-like symptoms must remain home and contact us to reschedule their appointment.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.