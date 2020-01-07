Preschool principal stabbed to death in front of pupils

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A 43-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations after the principal of a pre-school was stabbed to death in the full glare of students, yesterday.

The authorities said that the principal, later identified as Jezelle Phillip, was stabbed several times by a man, armed with a sharp object, who had entered the school compound. The incident occurred in the full view of students.

The teacher was taken was the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The authorities believe that the incident may be an act of domestic violence.