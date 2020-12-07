Presenters want more inclusive Sexual Harassment Bill

CONCERNS about the treatment of non-unionised workers, especially women, under the proposed Sexual Harassment Act (SHA) highlighted Thursday's meeting of the joint select committee (JSC) of Parliament reviewing the draft Bill.

The committee, chaired by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange, heard appeals from the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), the Jamaica Household Workers Association (JHWA) and the local Soroptimist Club for provisions to protect individuals who fall outside of trade union representation.

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), Helen Davis Whyte called for provisions to include a mechanism that would allow for complaints to be made directly to an authority established under the Act, thus facilitating investigations into harassment of persons outside the trade union umbrella.

“This would enable complaints to be made and investigations to be carried through situations of informal employment, including against employers of domestic workers,” Whyte proposed to the committee.

She got strong support from the president of the Jamaica Household Workers Association (JHWA), Shirley Pryce, who noted that the workplace and the working environment of domestic workers was different from those of other workers.

However, in an emotional presentation in which she referred to her 31 years as a household helper, Pryce insisted that the Act should be more inclusive by specifically addressing the problems faced by domestic workers employed in private households.

She said that the work environment makes domestic workers, with live in or live out arrangements, especially vulnerable to sexual harassment.

“Abused by employers, their relatives and friends, the majority are informal workers with no formal contracts. Even though there are some legislations to protect them, most are not enforced.”

She also said that with the high level of unemployment, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic workers are especially vulnerable to sexual harassment in the home of their employers.

She noted that among the reasons why this situation has prevailed is that labour inspectors do not have access to monitor the conditions in the private workspace, making it even more difficult to monitor.

“The amending Bill needs to take these factors into account to address the needs of domestic workers,” she said.

She stated that her union has already started a series of anti-sexual harassment sensitisation workshops through the Bureau of Gender Affairs, the International Domestic Workers Federation and the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute at Mona.

President of the Soroptimists International Club of Jamaica (Kingston), Maxine Wedderburn noted that the Act failed to address sexual harassment in some communities as well as in the streets, as it does not address harassment that occurs outside of the normal work environment.

“In this regard, it provides no recourse for men and women who face harassment in the wider society,” she said.

She said that pubescent girls and disabled persons are particularly vulnerable to the harassment on the streets and in the communities. According to her, existing data show that one in four Jamaican adolescent girls, aged 15-19, experiences sexual violence in her lifetime.

“It is a daily occurrence, and occurs whether these vulnerable members of our society are walking by themselves or in a group. The Act makes no mention of, or no provisions for those unattached persons – students on their way to school, other females walking on the road are all potential targets,” she said.

Yesterday's meeting was the final for the committee prior to 2021, when they hope to complete the report and have it tabled in the House of Representatives by the chairman.