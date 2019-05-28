Preserve Lives

Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick yesterday urged the police to exercise “all possible” care to preserve life in the execution of their duties, before sentencing three cops to just over 14 years each in prison for the shooting death of 16-year-old Vanessa Kirkland in March 2012.

“I consider that police officers have a stressful and demanding job, often requiring split-second decisions... but at the same time police officers must exercise all possible care to preserve life while executing their duties. I add in general that the duties and the awesome powers of the police carry serious responsibilities,” the Home Circuit judge said.

Kirkland, who attended Immaculate Conception High School, was shot on March 20, 2012 on Norman Lane, Kingston 13, about 9:00 pm when police opened fire on a motor car parked on the left side of the road.

Six other occupants of the car were also shot.

During the trial, the defence argued that some occupants of the motor car had been involved in a robbery and had fired at the police. The police also reported that an illegal gun, as well as a cellular phone that had been stolen were seized after the shooting.

However, the three Mobile Reserve constables who were involved in the shooting — Durvin Hayle, Anna Kay Bailey, and Andrewair Smith — were each sentenced to 14 years and six months after the judge rejected a request from their attorneys — Peter Champagnie, Nadine Guy, and Oswest Senior-Smith — for them to be fined only.

“Each counsel has urged that I consider a non-custodial sentence as being appropriate; that is, the imposition of a substantial fine, and the argument is that the law allows for manslaughter, the imposition of fine, sentence to life, or both.

“But here, to my mind, the imposition of a fine would be wholly inappropriate in the circumstances of this case. I regard a sentence of imprisonment as being what is required,” the judge said.

Indicating that she had considered the mitigating as well as the aggravating factors, Justice Lawrence-Beswick noted that each of the three constables had displayed the ability to positively contribute to society by their respective levels of education, skilled employment, and family life.

She also took note of their previous good characters and good community and social enquiry reports, as well as the fact that they each had already served between five and six months in custody.

However, the judge said she had to look at the manner in which their firearms were used, resulting in the death of a young woman and the pain and suffering it caused her family.

“I consider that a young life was snuffed out at the time when she was striving toward academic achievement, which would have equipped her to make a positive contribution to her family and the wider society,” said Justice Lawrence-Beswick. “All that potential can never be realised.”

The judge also noted that as a result of Kirkland's death, her mother had developed high blood pressure, which has affected her ability to work. Also, that Kirkland's father took her death real hard and died a month later from a stroke.

Justice Lawrence-Beswick also dismissed a request from defence lawyers for her to grant the three cops bail, pending an appeal. She told the lawyers that she was not empowered by the law to grant that request. Furthermore, she said she has not been presented with any documents to suggest that the court had so acted in a similar case.

Following the handing down of the sentences, members of the policemen's families, friends and colleagues broke down in tears, some calling out “Jesus”.

One woman kneeled in prayer at the entrance to the holding area before starting to speak in tongues.