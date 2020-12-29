Pressure coming for those who abandon relatives at hospitals

RELATIVES who abandon their loved ones at public hospitals could find themselves in trouble with law enforcement, as the Government inches closer to a legal framework to address the long-standing problem.

The health and wellness ministry has, for some time, been urging people to desist from dropping their family members off at hospitals and abandoning them, but the practice has continued, hampering the capacity of many hospitals, which face the chronic problem of bed space shortage.

Now, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has said that talks have started with legal counsel with a view to aggressively pursue the matter in the new year.

“We are pushing that matter. We are gathering information and looking at the laws to determine the basis on which action can be taken and how the laws can be changed to reflect persons taking more responsibility for their loved ones. We have actually been in dialogue with an attorney and that is being pursued as we speak,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer last week.

Last Wednesday, the ministry issued an urgent public service announcement, calling on relatives to pick up 'social patients' who are essentially living in hospitals across the island.

“This is in order to make these hospital beds available for other members of the public who are in need of hospital care,” the announcement said.

There are more than 300 such individuals languishing at public expense in the hospital system. Dr Tufton said this accounts for about seven per cent of bed spaces across the island's hospitals.

“It is a very serious situation... we have seven to eight per cent of our hospital beds being occupied by social patients. We are particularly concerned about KPH (Kingston Public Hospital) and Spanish Town. KPH has about 40 social cases, [and] Spanish Town about 20, which are substantial numbers of their bed count. It is a real genuine concern,” he stated.

The health and wellness minister said those abandoned are primarily the elderly with chronic ailments, and people who have mental illnesses.

“We will therefore be pushing that matter next year in a more aggressive way. What we are doing is looking at the laws now and trying to determine how,” he emphasised.