Preventing the harmful effects of heat

The following tips, courtesy of the Pan American Health Association, are useful in ensuring that you protect yourself during the hot summer days:

Exposure

• Avoid sun exposure between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

• Do not leave children or older persons in parked vehicles.

• Do not exercise or engage in intense outdoor activities without proper protection.

• Drink water every two hours, even if you aren't thirsty.

• Keep the home cool by covering windows during the day and using air conditioners or fans during the hottest hours.

• If you have a chronic disease and take drugs consult your doctor.

What to do if there are signs, symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

A heat stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency. The individual should receive medical care in a hospital and the following steps carried out upon experiencing warning signs:

• Stop all physical activity.

• Call an ambulance immediately.

• Go to or move the affected person to a cool site.

• Use any physical

means to facilitate

cooling (such as

cooling the head and

body down with water and fanning the person).

Warning signs in moderate and severe cases Heat exhaustion:

• Heavy sweating

• Cool, pale skin

• Dizziness or faintness

• Headache

• Rapid breathing

• Weak, rapid pulse

Heat stroke:

• Red, hot, and dry skin

• Throbbing headache

• Unconscious or in a coma

• Rapid, strong pulse.