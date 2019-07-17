Preventing the harmful effects of heat
The following tips, courtesy of the Pan American Health Association, are useful in ensuring that you protect yourself during the hot summer days:
Exposure
• Avoid sun exposure between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.
• Do not leave children or older persons in parked vehicles.
• Do not exercise or engage in intense outdoor activities without proper protection.
• Drink water every two hours, even if you aren't thirsty.
• Keep the home cool by covering windows during the day and using air conditioners or fans during the hottest hours.
• If you have a chronic disease and take drugs consult your doctor.
What to do if there are signs, symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke
A heat stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency. The individual should receive medical care in a hospital and the following steps carried out upon experiencing warning signs:
• Stop all physical activity.
• Call an ambulance immediately.
• Go to or move the affected person to a cool site.
• Use any physical
means to facilitate
cooling (such as
cooling the head and
body down with water and fanning the person).
Warning signs in moderate and severe cases Heat exhaustion:
• Heavy sweating
• Cool, pale skin
• Dizziness or faintness
• Headache
• Rapid breathing
• Weak, rapid pulse
Heat stroke:
• Red, hot, and dry skin
• Throbbing headache
• Unconscious or in a coma
• Rapid, strong pulse.
