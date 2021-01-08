Price increase

Dear readers,

Due to steady increases in the overall cost of production, which we have absorbed for as long as we could, we have been forced to increase the price of our daily and Sunday papers.

Starting on January 16, 2021, the new price for your Daily Observer will be $100, while your Sunday Observer will move to $175.

We thank you for your continued support and reiterate our commitment to providing you with the news, features, opinions and other information that will help you make informed decisions.