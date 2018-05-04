Prime KSAMC properties with revenue-earning potential identified

TWENTY-FOUR properties with the potential to generate a significant amount of revenue for the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) have been identified.

The list of properties identified so far, through a research being conducted by the KSAMC's Financial Research Officer Lebert Francis, was disclosed at last week Thursday's meeting of the corporation's Finance Committee.

The 24 properties, based on valuations done by the Land Valuation Department in 2002, have an estimated unimproved value of $70 million. However, it was pointed out that the unimproved value of the properties, based on current land valuations, would be significantly higher.

One of the objectives of the research, which started under the previous administration of the KSAMC, was for the City Treasurer's Deparment to develop an operational plan to identify prime properties owned by the corporation for income to be generated from these properties.

A 13,481.09-square-foot commercial open space owned by the KSAMC on Spanish Town Road has an unimproved value of $8.5 million.

Another prime property the corporation owns at 58 Brentford Road in the heart of the Cross Roads business district, which is a total 4,350.37 square feet, has an unimproved value of $10 million.

The report stated that many buildings that have been constructed on that property are being used by vendors from whom there is “great difficulty in collecting market fees”. The report went on to propose “a joint venture for the development of a modern shopping plaza”, at the Brentford Road property.

In the meantime, the unimproved value of another KSAMC lot, located at 185 Meadowbrook Estate and sized at 363,319.37 square feet, is $14 million. The report, which describes the location as prime residential open space, proposed that a joint venture arrangement be entered into for development of the property.

The KSAMC also owns lots in Forest Hills, Queen Hill, Mannings Hill Road, Constant Spring Estate, Temple Lane, Orange Street, and King Street in Copacabano.

The Mannings Hill Road property, which is 21,246 square feet, has an unimproved land value of $15 million. The report suggested that leases be formalised for the nine families occupying the prime residential property.

Meanwhile, a portion of land the corporation owns in Heroes Circle is used for parking by the Ministry of Finance. The report proposed that discussions be held with the ministry “with a view of a lease agreement being entered into”.

The report has also recommended that a lease agreement be entered into for the Oxford Road Car Park, from where the Oxford Park Pharmacy operates.