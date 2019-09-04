Principal concerned about water shortage as new school year begins

AT least one principal is raising concerns about the shortage of water in the Corporate Area as schools reopened for the new academic year on Monday.

Dupont Primary and Infant School Principal Andrew Rowe wants provisions in place that will ensure schools are adequately supplied with water, an issue that has persisted for months.

Rowe, who was speaking to the Jamaica Observer in an interview at the school, said the administration prepared as best as it could to ensure that water was available for Monday's start of the new term.

“There's nothing like having water on the compound, running water, for the children. They need, especially, water to wash their hands. You know you can't restrict play and they have to go to the bathroom. So it is hard to measure how long the water [we purchase] will last because if they have to go, they have to.

“Of course, in terms of the canteen, part of the regulation is that you are to wash fruits and vegetables and different things with running water and so, based on the situation we have now, that's not practical. So I really want normalcy as soon as possible,” the principal stated.

The National Water Commission (NWC) has been scheduling water distribution since last year in Corporate Area communities.

In May, NWC imposed several restrictions for its customers across the island.

The entity said a deficiency in the supply of water, owing to drought affecting sections of the island, forced it to employ more stringent water conservation measures.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. People found in breach of the policy will be sanctioned.

“We purchased water on Saturday, and what is happening right now is that we are trying to man as much as possible how long one purchase lasts,” Rowe indicated.

He said currently, $13,000 is spent for water to be trucked (per load) to the school and that this is sometimes done two or three times per week.

“It is a major concern for us. The last school year we had a lot of situations where we had to cut school short. It affects the finance of the school and a lot of things. For example, there are days where a cooked lunch might not happen based on how long the truck takes to come, because we will order the water and sometimes they don't turn up for two days straight. So, despite our best efforts to have a schedule going, sometimes they run out, they don't turn up — so it throws everything off,” the principal said.

“We have to be very careful; we can't have an epidemic breaking out, and that sort of thing. Right now we don't have a tank in place so we have to fill drums and monitor the bathrooms. So it's a matter of being careful because you know, [with] the whole business of mosquitoes, we have to treat the water with a little bleach. However, some of the children can't afford the bottled water the way they would want to and you might say to them, 'Bring water to school', but sometimes they don't even have water at home,” Rowe added.

“We need this resolved as quickly as possible. This is putting some strain on schools,” he said.