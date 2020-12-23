Principals demand clarity from CXC

Secondary school principals say they want the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to be clear about its weighting and marking procedures, as candidates and school administrators look towards the 2021 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) tests.

“The concerns are grounded in the fact that instruction for a significant number of students has been non-existent or seriously compromised by a lack of access to technology or face-to-face teaching,” Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools President Linvern Wright told the Jamaica Observer.

Education Minister Fayval Williams, in a recent statement to the House of Representatives, noted that already both the ministry and principals have concerns.

“From consultation with our principals of high schools, concerns have been expressed about the ability of our students to complete these exams successfully, given the challenges with pedagogical continuity due to the limitations on in-person learning. The ministry shares these concerns and has begun further negotiations with the CXC,” she said.

Williams said the council has explained that, based on its analysis, it is not recommended that the content coverage for their exams be reduced, but that they proceed with a delayed sitting of the exam from May/June to June/July, given the novel coronavirus pandemic. CXC has also proposed to return to using the regular format of the exams — paper one, paper two, and School-based asseeements/paper 3 — with 100 per cent moderation.

Wright pointed out that in most schools only 50 per cent or fewer of students are online, and as such examining bodies should be considerate.

“Our view is that students should be given options on the examinations that allow them to cover the skills and competencies, but do not necessarily demand wide coverage that would only be possible in a normal year,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, given what occurred last year, principals are expecting that CXC will be clear about its weighting and marking procedures, and generally what the process of marking involves.

“This we expect to be done before the examination is administered. We would have appreciated if consultations taking place now were done earlier, but nevertheless are encouraged that we are being informed as the process progresses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Coalition for CXC Exam 2020 Redress has been pushing for CXC to rectify the poor grades which it awarded to thousands of students from this year's CSEC and CAPE exams, amidst the pandemic. The stakeholders from across the region are especially concerned that candidates with a history of high performance received grades well below what was anticipated.

The coalition has called on the council to give a clear account of the fall in the quality of performance of many of the region's outstanding students by releasing in its entirety the mechanism used to arrive at the grades.