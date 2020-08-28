Private schools pushing for September resumption of classes

THE Jamaica Independent Schools' Association (JISA), which represents some 150 private schools islandwide, will be meeting with Ministry of Education officials today to discuss their plans for reopening September instead of October, as announced by the Government last week.

School doors were set to reopen on Monday, September 7 on a phased basis with educators using a combination of face-to-face and online teaching methods, but the Government was last week forced to defer those plans to Monday, October 5 due to a rapid spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Jamaica, just this Tuesday, recorded three new COVID-19-related deaths and 120 new virus cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,732. The country also recorded 21 more recoveries, bringing the number to 840. Sections of Clarendon and St Thomas have also been quarantined with a stay-inside order pending for some 18 Corporate Area communities where cases of the virus have been discovered.

The island recorded its first case of the virus on March 10 and all schools were ordered closed on March 13.

Education Minister Karl Samuda, in a statement last Friday, said the delay in the reopening of schools follows consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. But private schools, a number of which have closed for good as a result of the financial downturn caused by the pandemic, have been chafing to resume.

Checks with JISA by the Jamaica Observer confirmed that the entities are in fact planning to resume in early September as originally planned, albeit in virtual mode.

“The schools are still in discussions but we are meeting with the minister this Friday. Some of them are definitely interested in reopening come September,” A JISA representative told the Observer.

The representative further pointed out that private schools were not bound by the same strictures as public schools and so have the option of making their own decisions.

“We do have a choice to operate independently but it is just protocol to advise the ministry,” the representative stated.

JISA, since March, has made fevered representation on behalf of the private entities to the education ministry for financial assistance to its members, maintaining that a number of its members were facing certain closure with others barely able to maintain operations. The ministry initially resisted those pleas, stating that it was unable to meet this request, but just last week backtracked to say private school teachers will get a one-off payment of $40,000 each, while support staff will receive $10,000 each.

Overall there are some 30,000 private educational institutions in the island, inclusive of early childhood entities.

Speaking recently at the Jamaica Teachers' Association's 56th annual conference at Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, the education minister said the financial aid was approved under the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources to Employees (CARE) programme offered by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

In the early childhood sector alone there are 646 private basic schools, 404 public basic schools, and 1,659 public-private basic schools. There are 24,602 children in private basic schools, 15,758 in public infant schools, and 69,825 children are registered in public-private basic schools.