Private sector shuns OSHA Committee

With both Houses of Parliament currently on a pre-budget break, the most interesting news coming out of Gordon House last week was that the private sector organisations have shunned the joint select committee review of the crucial Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA).

“Promises have been made, but they are yet to appear before this committee, and since we are so aggressively considering this Bill, which we hope will become law not too long from now, we believe that it is appropriate to have them here, especially since they did not comment on the Bill when the invitation was sent out,” junior minister at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne told last Thursday's meeting.

Equally frightening was the revelation that the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA) is also not among those who have made submissions, despite employees in that industry being among the most vulnerable in terms of safety and health.

And even more revealing is that president of the JGRA Geoffrey Chong told the Jamaica Observer last Thursday that he wasn't even aware that a review of the Bill was taking place.

The Bill was tabled in 2017 and the committee has been meeting since October 2019 under Mayne's chairmanship.

The OSHA legislation is geared towards securing the safety and health of all Jamaican workers, and falls under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

When enacted, the landmark umbrella legislation is intended to operate in tandem with existing, sector-specific, safety and health legislation to significantly reduce the occurrences and severity of workplace accidents, injuries and diseases in the public and private sectors, as well as in the formal and informal economies.

A key characteristic of the Bill is for fair and effective workplace representation, consultation, co-operation and resolution of issues relating to occupational safety and health.

The Bill also encourages trade unions and private sector/employer organisations to take a constructive role in promoting improvements in occupational safety and health principles at the workplace.

The Factories Act of 1943 is currently the main legislation allowing a measure of protection of safety and health in the workplace. The introduction of the OSHA Bill is intended to fill the gap in the legislative framework and repeal the Factories Act.

The questions therefore are, how can the country produce an Occupational Safety and Health Act without the participation of the private sector, and are the private sector organisations willing to accept the outcome of the current review despite their absence?

Parliamentary Budget Review commences this week

The annual parliamentary review of the Estimates of Expenditure (Budget) commences at Gordon House tomorrow and will continue through to March 4.

This is the most painstaking parliamentary process in any session, often lasting from 10:00 am on day one until 7:00 am the next day, with a break for a couple of hours before resuming the following day. However, it is extremely informative, as Cabinet ministers are grilled to explain the allocations, and correct numerous errors in the estimates tabled at the opening of the new session on February 11.

Despite the gruelling episodes, however, it is the most important process of the year, as the public is afforded a full understanding of the estimates provided by the Cabinet and junior ministers, supported by the civil servants.

After the estimates are tabled in the House of Representatives they are reviewed by the auditor general under the Financial Audit and Administration Act, a function which was apparently delayed. The auditor general then reports her findings to Parliament, which are used to guide members of the Standing Finance Committee of the House. Incidentally, the Standing Finance Committee is made up of all 63 members of parliament.

I believe the 2020/21 estimates have shown a very responsible approach to the economy, especially in terms of debt management, in an effort to reduce debt-to-GDP to 60 per cent by 2025, which is still considered achievable.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke noted that Jamaica had already set a precedent by reducing the figure to below 95 per cent, a feat which would have also been viewed as optimistic years ago.

Dr Clarke has certainly won the respect of his colleagues in Parliament since taking over the ministry in March 2018. Having passed his initiation with flying colours, his word carries a lot of weight both inside and outside Gordon House, and he has been a tremendous asset to the Government since then.

After Dr Clarke's maiden years up to 2019/2020, most Jamaicans will certainly be looking forward to his opening contribution to the debate on Tuesday, March 10, as well as his closing speech on Tuesday, March 24.

The Government's approach to the budget so far, and the likelihood of elections, would normally be raising concerns about whether taxation measures will be announced when Dr Clarke concludes his opening presentation. However, these concerns have obviously been stifled by his handling of revenues and expenditure, as well as the debt.

Ministries/departments of government and officials scheduled to appear before the Standing Finance Committee are as follows:

Tuesday, March 3 — Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the Cabinet, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (Dr Nigel Clarke); Ministry of Tourism (Edmund Bartlett); Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (Daryl Vaz); Ministry of National Security (Horace Chang); Ministry of Justice (Delroy Chuck); Attorney General's Department (Marlene Malahoo Forte); Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (Kamina Johnson Smith); Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Shahine Robinson).

Wednesday, March 4 — Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (Karl Samuda); Ministry of Health and Wellness (Christopher Tufton); Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (Olivia Grange); Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (Audley Shaw/JC Hutchinson); Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (Fayval Williams); Ministry of Transport and Mining (Robert Montague); and Ministry of Local Government and Community Development (Desmond McKenzie).

The following is the current programme for the budget debate:

Tuesday, March 10 — Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, opens debate;

Thursday, March 12 — Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding;

Tuesday, March 17 — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips;

Thursday, March 19 — Prime Minister Andrew Holness;

Tuesday, March 24 — Dr Clarke closes.