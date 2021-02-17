Private sector vaccine procurement not for profit, says Tufton

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has dispelled notions that the ministry's partnership with the private sector for the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines could compromise Government's interim national deployment and vaccination plan.

The plan, which outlines a phased introduction of the vaccine to health-care workers and people over age 60 as a matter of priority, followed by the general population, was approved by Cabinet in January.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, will see the ministry facilitating the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of private sector partners through the National Health Fund.

Vaccines purchased under the agreement will be made available to the ministry's high priority, vulnerable groups, as well as private sector workers and their families.

At the MOU signing yesterday, Minister Tufton addressed concerns that the joint venture could derail the Government's vaccination plan, insisting that the partnership seeks to speed up the vaccination process so as to return normality to the economy.

“The MOU is focusing on accessing vaccines, not for profit, but to get the economy and the people within the country sufficiently safe so we can get back up and running quickly. That is a very important point to note. So it's not that the private sector is seeking a return on this particular venture, but they see the value and the return in a more substantial way in getting the economy back up and running,” said Minister Tufton.

Under the MOU, the private sector partners will contribute funding of an undisclosed amount for the purchasing of vaccines, as well as contribute supplies to the public health sector at no cost to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The private sector partners will also support the ministry's vaccination sensitisation and public health education campaign.

PSOJ past president Christopher Zacca, who chaired the proceedings, said the objectives of the partnership are: “To increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to support the safe and full reopening of the economy; to bolster the Ministry of Health's efforts to procure adequate supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the population, and finally, to increase overall access to COVID-19 vaccines by establishing access points within the private sector, through which the population may obtain COVID-19 vaccines.

“The intention is that once the Ministry of Health satisfies the vulnerable, high priority groups, the private sector would be able to distribute vaccines, principally to our staff members and their family. But we intend to do this through the medical community and under the full supervision of the Ministry of Health,” said Zacca.

The MOU also speaks to the National Health Fund being the procurer and storehouse provider of all vaccines, including those purchased by the private sector. Allocation of vaccines to the private sector will also be managed by the health ministry.

So far, the Government has received a commitment of 450,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, which on Monday was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use under the COVAX (COVID-19 Global Access) Facility.

In order to vaccinate people who fall under Government's vulnerable group category, Dr Tufton said additional supplies of the COVID vaccine are being sourced through other avenues. This includes the ministry's partnership with the private sector.

“What I think is important for us to recognise is that this MOU allows us to move through these groups a lot quicker because there are questions I've seen raised at all levels suggesting that the partnership may compromise the arrangements that have been stated in the vaccine plan.

“No. In fact, it will enhance the arrangements that are stated in the plan because we are going to attempt to access more vaccines, and by accessing more vaccines we can deal with the vulnerable quicker and the balance of the population in a much more speedier approach,” said Dr Tufton.