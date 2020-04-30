Professor warns COVID-19 data could inform surveillance system

PROFESSOR Anthony Bogues, Asa Messer Professor of Humanities and Critical Theory at Brown University, has warned that among the perils that could emerge after the COVID-19 pandemic is a “surveillance system” driven by data collected during the health crisis.

In prefacing his remarks, Bogues, who is also director of the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice and professor of Africana studies at the United States university, noted that the quest for a vaccine to treat the disease has also given rise to questions surrounding “the emergence of certain technologies in thinking about the health systems”.

He further juxtaposed the current situation with the aftermath of the catastrophe of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, which sparked much debate about biometric informatics and “the ways in which technological surveillance, that is, passports and IDs, could actually become important in trying to identify persons who are 'enemies of the state' ”.

“What I would want to point to is that we are in danger coming out of this crisis, not just of a certain weaponisation of blackness, but we are also in danger of the creation of a certain kind of surveillance system, the emergence of what some of us are now calling surveillance capitalism,” Bogues said during Monday's virtual Vice Chancellor's Forum, entitled 'Race, Class and COVID-19', put on by The University of the West Indies, Mona campus.

“What one means is that when you have a health system in which bioinformatics or biotechnology — essentially claimed through human experience as free raw materials and then used to essentially engage in practice of extraction, prediction, and sales — at a very low level, those of us who use Amazon, what you are looking at is to see how Amazon can aggregate what you call preferences. So, what happens when you have biometric technology that is essentially used to create a certain kind of system of commodity in which you have extraction, prediction, and commercialisation?” he theorised.

Bogues said another crucial factor to examine is “the ways in which this biometric technology operates under the skin, rather than outside the skin”.

“So what we therefore have is a situation in which you have new instruments of power... It will then be able to know exactly who you are, where you are located and what you are doing. It is like Google [search engine], 200 times to the nth degree. In other words, Google can help you when you are lost to find this place, but what happens when you have a biometric set of systems and technology in which the state is able to know everybody's location and therefore everybody can be policed by the state?” Bogues continued.

“If, in fact, the business of the state is really about sovereign power, is really about power over life and death, and that what we have is evoked as a certain way of political practice, then what happens when we have a situation in which the sovereign power has total control over the life of the citizen? And so, what you have is a situation, therefore, in which technology, which can be used for all the good purposes, can then be adapted by the state to do things that can be inimical to the interest of its citizens,” he posited.

In the meantime, Bogues said while hopes are that there will be a vaccine for COVID-19, it is anticipated that the serum will be done “not just with testing in places like Africa and testing on black bodies, but that there will be some equity in that testing, and that we will find a vaccine sometime that can protect us against the virus”.

— Alicia Dunkley-Willis