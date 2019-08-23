Programme introducing youth to aviation industry

THE Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) is actively preparing the country's next generation of aviation professionals through its Summer Work Programme.

According to a recent release, the primary objective of the programme is to give students from various communities exposure in a dynamic work environment, while introducing them to the possibility of the aviation industry as a future area of work. However, the JCAA is also likely to benefit from the research, filing/inventory and IT support services provided by the participants, the release said.

Each year the authority conducts a three-week summer programme for more than 100 participants between the ages of 16 and 25, who are enroled in secondary and tertiary institutions. The participants, who hail from various backgrounds, are assigned to learn from and work with different departments in the JCAA, including flight safety, information technology, finance, and air traffic services. Returning summer students are allowed to rotate to other departments, learning new areas along the way, the release said.

This programme puts on display various career options in aviation, ranging from technical to administrative, the release continued.

While learning about the activities of the JCAA, the students are provided with opportunities to enhance their skills and professionalism with real assignments and subsequent constructive feedback.

Commenting on the outcome, JCAA Director General Nari Williams-Singh noted that this year's programme has proven to be a tremendous success.

“Aviation is one of those fields that gets overlooked in schools, when careers are being discussed. Although the JCAA has an input in career talks at a few schools, the summer programme has given us a greater opportunity to properly introduce students to the world of aviation and give them a glimpse into what it is that we do at the JCAA,” the director general said.

“The response so far has been amazing, and I foresee continued growth for the programme in the years to come,” he added.

JCAA Deputy Director General Nichole Morgan said that the continued success of the summer programme was “a clear indication” that there is growing interest among Jamaica's youth about the aviation industry.

“Aviation is growing and advancing in Jamaica each year, and so it is important to lay the foundations early for those who will become the next generation of aviation professionals,” she stated.