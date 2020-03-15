Progressive Grocers celebrates 20 years!

What better time to recognise the accomplishments a company has achieved throughout the years than a 20th year anniversary.

The year 2019 marked such a milestone for Progressive Grocers of Jamaica. The company, which started in 1999 among friends Kenneth Loshusan, his brother Gladstone, Docky Lym and Sing Chin, has grown to be the largest locally owned supermarket chain in Jamaica.

And with new ventures in the pipeline the company, last Monday, hosted a celebration at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel to look back on growth, accomplishments and relationships built with customers, staff and the community. Sunday Social takes a final look as we wish Progressive Grocers 20 more.