Progressive Grocers launches cash card
Progressive Grocers, the largest locally owned supermarket chain in Jamaica, last Saturday launched a cash card that will increase the ease and convenience of shopping for customers.
The Progressive Cash Card is a reloadable, prepaid card which works like a traditional debit card. Customers can load funds to the card and use it to shop at any of Progressive Grocers' 26 locations.
To set up your Progressive Cash Card customers need only ask the cashier at any Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited supermarket for a card which can be purchased with a minimum of $1,000.
Here are photo highlights of the launch at Brooklyn Supermarket in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy