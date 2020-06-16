Progressive Grocers launches cash card

Progressive Grocers, the largest locally owned supermarket chain in Jamaica, last Saturday launched a cash card that will increase the ease and convenience of shopping for customers.

The Progressive Cash Card is a reloadable, prepaid card which works like a traditional debit card. Customers can load funds to the card and use it to shop at any of Progressive Grocers' 26 locations.

To set up your Progressive Cash Card customers need only ask the cashier at any Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited supermarket for a card which can be purchased with a minimum of $1,000.

Here are photo highlights of the launch at Brooklyn Supermarket in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.