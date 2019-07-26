Prosecution to continue closing argument Monday

THE Uchence Wilson Gang trial yesterday adjourned until Monday in the Home Circuit Court.

The ongoing trial, which is in its final stage, came to a halt because presiding judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, had to attend an official engagement.

The trial, on resumption next week, will continue to hear closing argument from the prosecution, as it makes a last-ditch attempt to convince the judge to accept its case against the 18 accused including reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson, his girlfriend Shantol Gordon, Corporal Lloyd Knight, and two employees of a pawn shop in Kingston.

On Wednesday, the prosecution urged the judge to accept the testimonies of the two ex-members of the gang as the truth, while emphasising that the Crown's case rests primarily on their evidence.

The Crown also implored Justice Sykes to find that Wilson had lied to the court in an effort to distance himself from the gang and its activities, as well as from his position as leader of the gang.

The judge was also asked to find that the close linkages between the alleged gang members were not merely a coincidence, but was deliberate because they are all members of the same criminal entity.

The accused are facing charges for breaches under the Criminal Justice Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act (Anti-Gang Legislation), being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, as well as facilitating serious offence by a criminal organisation.