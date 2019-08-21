Prospective homebuyers urged to plan effectively

IN light of the Government's thrust to supply the demand for affordable housing, Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) is encouraging individuals to plan effectively to purchase a home.

“We want to encourage persons in the interim to get their pre-qualification letters and secure their deposits,” senior public relations and marketing manager at HAJ, Richard Jones told JIS News in an interview.

Jones said that planning is essential when purchasing a home and allows for all the necessary steps, such as securing a mortgage lender and house deposit, to be covered by potential purchasers.

“The HAJ doesn't start accepting deposits until after construction begins and we publish on our website once we have started, so we normally ask interested persons to monitor our website https://hajl.gov.jm/” he said.

After ground is broken for a housing solution, it takes approximately 90 days until construction of the development begins.

Jones pointed out that HAJ will start construction for more than 600 one-, two- and three-bedroom housing solutions later this year in Shooters Hill, Portmore, so interested individuals can start the necessary preparations to make a purchase.

The units will range in price from $7.6 million for the one-bedroom starter units to $17.5 million for the three-bedroom units. The development is to be phased over three years and will be gated, with community play areas and a police post.