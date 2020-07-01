Protocols coming for reopening of day-care centres, nurseries
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he will announce the protocols that have been established for the reopening of nurseries and day-care facilities shortly.
“Day care and nurseries — it's a big issue; we spent some time last week discussing them — the Ministry of Health [and Wellness], the Ministry of Local Government and [Community Development], and the Ministry of Education [Youth and Information]. We are expecting that by our next press conference we should be able to have some protocols as to how we would treat with the reopening of day cares and nurseries. It's very important as people go back to work,” he said.
The prime minister was speaking at a virtual press conference from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston on Monday.
Day-care centres and nurseries have been ordered closed by the Government since March, as part of measures to contain and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
