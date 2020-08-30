PROVEN declares $5-m donation to JLP, PNP

PROVEN Investments Limited says it has contributed a total of $5 million to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) for the September 3 General Election.

The private equity holding made the disclosure in a news release on Friday, saying that “all political parties must be funded by transparent contributions”.

PROVEN's Secretary and Director Rhory McNamara explained in the news release that each party received $2.5 million and pointed out that the donations were in keeping with the Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2017, which provide the regulatory framework for effectively monitoring and assessing political party funding and election campaign financing.

The company explained that contribution to the political process is one of the ways it plays its part in supporting democracy across the Caribbean. As such, PROVEN is one of three sponsors of the Jamaica Debates Commission's National Debates for the 2020 General Election, which are designed to strengthen democracy by providing a platform for political parties to take their competing visions to the Jamaican electorate.

“PROVEN regards this opportunity to support the process in ways that will promote democracy and transparency,” the release quotes Christopher Williams, co-founder and CEO of PROVEN Management Limited. “We encourage Jamaicans to go out and vote as your way to express your choice as our democracy depends on your participation.”