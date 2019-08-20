Pryce going with Phillips

FORMER Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North Eastern Raymond Pryce has declared his hand in support of Dr Peter Phillips over Peter Bunting in the People's National Party (PNP) presidential race.

Pryce, who was seen at the Mandeville launch of Bunting's 'Rise United' campaign, yesterday told the Jamaica Observer that he has decided to back Phillips and his 'One PNP' team because the sitting party president is the better man to lead the party, and the country, at this time.

“I believe that we are at a point, as a party and as a country, where the transformative steps that are still to be taken to secure Jamaica's sustainable economic growth and development require someone who has amassed, over many years and many sectors, the connections, the experience, the skills, and the trust of the international community, to do things in a transformative way that have not been done before,” said Pryce.

“I illustrate the point by reminding your readers that at a point in time, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) agreement that Jamaica had entered into, 2007/08, had so fallen apart that chaos and doom was all that faced Jamaica.

“What Dr Peter Phillips was able to do, many people said that he secured an IMF agreement and he passed the tests, while those were true, what he really did was to convince the international financial sector — the IMF, the World Bank and the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) — to accept an approach, never prior to then attempted and certainly not with a small island developing state,” argued Pryce.

He said for the multilaterals to have trusted Phillips and for Jamaica to achieve the success it continues to enjoy today under a different administration, confirms that he has the connections locally, regionally and internationally that are needed to lead the transformation that Jamaica needs now.

According to Pryce, Phillips has also indicated the willingness to support transformative ideas that he put on the table some time ago.

“We share common ground. I had started, in my Facebook series, to present those approaches several months ago, long before there was a presidential campaign,” said Pryce.

“In recent weeks persons linked to me, as well as a team that I now know was sent out by the party leader to cause these discussions to happen, it led us to have a meeting of the minds and a discussion on the way forward....in the later part of the discussion we came to an understanding,” said Pryce, whose professional and academic background is in sustainable development with emphasis on a bio-based economy as an option for economic development.

The former deputy general secretary of the PNP is the latest high-profile member of the party to come out in support of either candidate.

The Rise United team secured a coup recently when the party's former vice-president and long-time Phillips supporter, Dr Fenton Ferguson, endorsed Bunting.

Since then, supporters of both camps have been making overtures to Comrades who are believed to be popular and influential, to endorse their candidate, even in instances where these high-profile party members are unlikely to command the support of a substantial number of delegates.

“This is part of the numbers game that everyone has to show that they are endorsed by the people Comrades know and trust, as we approach September 7,” said a senior PNP member who asked not to be named.