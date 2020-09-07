PSOJ wants urgent action on crime, COVID-19

THE Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has urged the new Administration to move expeditiously to address the pressing issues facing the country — the COVID-19 pandemic and crime.

“We recognise that much work must be undertaken which may require difficult but decisive actions and will necessitate a social consensus with support from the Opposition,” the organisation said in a statement in which it congratulated the Government on its election win and the Opposition for its role in the democratic process.

“With the incoming Government's large majority in the House of Representatives, we in the private sector and civil society recognise our critical role in ensuring that the commitments made by the Government to improve the lives and livelihoods of all Jamaicans are met. We, along with civil society, will continue to advocate for strong governance and remain vigilant in holding our Government accountable,” said the statement.

“As we enter a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are experiencing the exponential spread of the virus and increased loss of lives. We expect the Government of Jamaica to engage all stakeholders appropriately in creating tangible responses to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained,” it added.

Additionally, the PSOJ has says it is encouraging the Government to build on the National Consensus on Crime – a bipartisan commitment made in August of this year, and begin effecting critical changes to tackle crime, violence and corruption in the country.

“We welcome the call for unity by representatives from the political directorate and encourage all Jamaicans to maintain personal responsibility in adhering to infection control protocols as we weather this unprecedented period,” said the organisation.