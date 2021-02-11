Public defender rejects call to give security forces more detention powers

PUBLIC Defender Arlene Harrison Henry says that granting the security forces the power to detain people in excess of five days under emergency powers such as the zones of special operations (ZOSO) is “unsafe”.

Harrison told yesterday's meeting of the joint select committee (JSC) reviewing the provisions of the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017 at Gordon House that to grant the security forces such power would only open the door to further “gross abuses”, especially from the police.

“It is not sure how the security forces, at least the police, can justify this power to detain for up to five days when in the zones, so far, almost 100 persons detained were released on the same day of detention [without being charged],” she said in a submission to the JSC, which is being chaired by deputy prime minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

Harrison Henry called for a legal standard to be set, otherwise, she said, there would be a breakdown of the rule of law in such a situation.

“In any democracy, there is a legal standard that has to be met before anyone's liberty can be interfered with,” she said.

The public defender stated that Section 16 of the ZOSO Act makes it mandatory for a person arrested or detained to be “forthwith” taken before a justice of the peace (JP) who “shall determine whether or not there are reasonable grounds for the arrest or detention”.

She added that there has been no reference or note of any person, arrested or detained, having been taken before a JP, as required by the Act. She also noted that data provided by the police showed that, of 582 people who were detained and released in Mount Salem, St James, on the same day, only one was charged.

Government Senator Charles Sinclair questioned whether the public defender had written to the commissioner of police or the chief of defence staff in reference to matters she had concerns about at the meeting.

In response, Harrison Henry said she would focus instead on reporting the “facts”, as she had received information which has been added to her report to Parliament.

“The aim of that report was to try and see how we can improve a situation; that is my sole purpose here,” she added, noting that the inaction did not mean that the 582 detainees, who were processed and released, did not have their rights violated.

“We have never said that there is any tension between the police and citizens. We are not talking about that, and in making a report to Parliament, Member, I am entitled to draw conclusions from the office in which I sit. If you don't agree with it, that is entirely a matter for you,” she responded, noting that the 582 people detained did not come to the Office of the Public Defender to complain that they had been taken in.

Another Government member of the committee, Senator Sherene Golding Campbell, noted that the data provided by the public defender's office was inconsistent, in terms of some of the issues raised, and needed further clarification.

She noted that, in its deliberations, the committee was reviewing the operational aspects of a legislation that is “fundamentally intruding on the constitutional rights of Jamaican citizens. In doing that, it cannot be that the deliberations are going to be informed by conclusions that are not based on data”, Senator Golding Campbell said.

“That is my concern, because, quite frankly, in looking at the data presented and the conclusions drawn in this report, and looking at the previous report submitted to this committee, there is a clear break in the consistency of the data that is apparently coming from the same source,” Senator Golding Campbell said.

“We now have to go back and reconcile that, and then determine whether or not there is a basis to ask the public defender to relook at the issue, or to ask the JCF to explain to us what the anomaly is about,” she added.

In her submission to the committee, the public defender also criticised a number of other proposals made by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for amending the legislation, normally referred to as the ZOSO Act, to give them additional powers to operate in declared zones.

These include criminalising breaches of a curfew order; criminalising the prevention or the attempt to prevent security forces from carrying out searches of people and properties without warrant in a zone; empowering the security forces to seize tools of trade, if it is likely to be used to commit any offence; and removing the need for the joint command to advise the prime minister to suspend operations in a zone of special operations.

Henry also noted that the security forces' power to detain, albeit under the state of emergency, and matters related to the operation of security forces in that enhanced security measure are currently under active judicial consideration.

“Any amendment to the ZOSO Act, another enhanced security measure, should properly await the Court of Appeal's decision; it may very well have implications for ZOSO,” she cautioned.